Legal by Mary Spiller Tiger Woods Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI After High-Speed Rollover Crash In Florida Authorities say the golf icon showed signs of impairment following the incident, though alcohol was not detected during testing.







Golf legend Tiger Woods was arrested March 27 following a rollover crash on Jupiter Island, Florida, where authorities say he was driving at a high rate of speed prior to the incident. According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on South Beach Road, not far from Woods’ residence.

Investigators reported that his Range Rover overturned after attempting to avoid a collision with a truck towing a small pressure-cleaning trailer.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said responding officers initially suspected impairment upon arriving at the scene. “Our DUI investigators came to the scene, and Mr. Woods did (exhibit) signs of impairment,” Budensiek said to WPTV. “They did several tests on him… He was placed under arrest and taken to the Martin County Jail.”

Authorities determined that the other vehicle had been traveling northbound and was beginning to turn into a driveway when Woods approached from behind. “The driver of that vehicle looked in his mirror and saw a (Range) Rover overtaking him at high speeds,” Budensiek explained.

“He saw it coming, so he tried to edge off the side of the road, but this is a small two-lane road, and there was no shoulder … to get off the side of the road.”

Investigators say Woods attempted to swerve around the truck but clipped the trailer, causing his SUV to flip onto its side. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle and managed to exit through the passenger-side door. It remains unclear whether he was wearing a seat belt at the time.

Although Woods agreed to a breathalyzer test and registered “triple zeroes,” indicating no alcohol in his system, he declined to take a urine test. Officials now believe impairment may have been caused by “some type of medication or drug,” though Budensiek acknowledged uncertainty: “We will never get definitive results as to what he was impaired on at the time of the crash.”

Woods has been charged with DUI involving property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test—both misdemeanors. He is required to remain in custody for a minimum of eight hours under Florida law.

No injuries were reported for either Woods or the other driver, and no drugs or medication were found in Woods’ vehicle. Still, Budensiek emphasized the seriousness of the situation, stating, “This could have been a lot worse.”

The incident adds to Woods’ history of driving-related legal issues, including a 2017 arrest for suspected DUI and a major car crash back in 2021 that left him with significant leg injuries.

RELATED CONTENT: Tiger Woods Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Non-Profit, TGR Foundation, Announces $50M Raised