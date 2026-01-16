Business by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Tiger Woods Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Non-Profit, TGR Foundation, Announces $50M Raised "I am excited for what’s next as we expand alongside our great supporters to reach more young people from communities in need."







World Golf Hall of Famer Tiger Woods announced a $20 million donation from Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank to his nonprofit, the TGR Foundation, as it celebrates its 30th anniversary.

The foundation, established in 1996, marked its anniversary with an event, “RED: Celebrating Legacy,” at which Blank announced his contribution, and the organization stated that more than $50 million has been raised to support TGR Foundation’s mission. A new TGR Learning Lab in Atlanta was recently opened. Blank’s donation will help develop the latest educational facility.

Tiger Woods’ legacy extends far beyond the course.



For 30 years, his vision has driven access, opportunity and pathways for young people through education; our impact continues to grow with every student reached.#TigerWoods #TGRFoundation pic.twitter.com/cz7kqoiKBA — TGR Foundation (@TGRFound) January 14, 2026

“Tonight was a reminder that the legacy I’m most proud of isn’t on the golf course; it’s the work we’ve done to positively impact the lives of students through TGR Foundation,” said Woods in a written statement. “I am excited for what’s next as we expand alongside our great supporters to reach more young people from communities in need.”

All proceeds from donations will be used to develop and scale new programs and expand into more under-resourced communities. With these resources, the TGR Foundation will reach more young people and have a greater impact.

“I have immense respect and admiration for Tiger, not only for his legendary career, but for the way he continues to lead with purpose off the course,” said Blank, chairman of the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.

“It’s truly an honor to partner with someone who believes so deeply in the power of education and community. Seeing the impact of TGR Foundation, from the Learning Labs to the hundreds of thousands of students empowered through its programs, is incredibly inspiring, and I look forward to seeing the impact the TGR Learning Lab Atlanta makes on our community.”

Since its inception, TGR Foundation has served more than 217,000 students, continuing its mission to empower them to pursue their passions through education.

