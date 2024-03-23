Tiger Woods Listed As Active For Masters Golf Tournament, Fueling Speculation Of Augusta National Return

The PGA Tour has reported that Golf Hall of Famer Tiger Woods has been listed as active for the current Masters Tournament field list. This listing points to Tiger possibly competing in the Augusta National which starts next month on April 11 with pre-tournament dates of April 8-10.

The 48-year-old golfer injured himself last year during the third round of the 2023 Masters stating he had plantar fasciitis. He had surgery performed on his ankle shortly after pulling out of the tournament. He was able to come back from the surgery and played at the Hero World Challenge and PNC Championship last fall. He did make his first tour start since the surgery last month when he was active for The Genesis Invitational. He opened with a 1-over 72 but withdrew from the tournament on the seventh hole of the second round. The 2023 Masters was the only PGA tournament he played in last year after competing in the Masters, PGA Championship, and Open Championship the previous year in 2022, according to the Bleacher Report.

Tiger hasn’t made a tour start since The Genesis Invitational but there is speculation he will be playing at the Augusta National since his name is on the Masters Tournament list, although he has not confirmed his participation.