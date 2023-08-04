Tiger Woods Joins PGA Tour Board To Help Players Voice Concerns On LIV Golf Deal

Tiger Woods has joined the cacophony of voices in the PGA Tour protesting their impending partnership with Saudi-backed LIV Golf. Woods has agreed to become the sixth player director on the Tour policy board and will work with other members to ensure the PGA honors its mission to be “for the players, by the players.”

According to Fortune, negotiations between the PGA and LIV Golf began last year, when the latter began to make huge pay offers to top golf players including Woods, who reportedly turned down an $800 million deal. Concerns about the integrity of the game incited larger discussions from players. Yet in June 2023 the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf organization officially became collaborators, much to the chagrin of golfers who felt silenced and blindsided by the decision. Irish golfer and fellow board member Rory McIlroy did not hesitate to express his opposition to the deal. “I still hate LIV, I hate them. I hope it goes away and I fully expect that it does,” he said.

For 47-year-old Woods, it is all about standing up for his fellow PGA loyalists. “I am honored to represent the players of the PGA Tour,” he said. “This is a critical point for the Tour, and the players will do their best to make certain that any changes that are made in Tour operations are in the best interest of all Tour stakeholders, including fans, sponsors, and players.”

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, who came under fire for helping to facilitate and approve the deal between LIV Golf and the Tour, hopes to prove he only has the best interest of the players in mind. “I am committed to taking the necessary steps to restore any lost trust or confidence that occurred as a result of the surprise announcement of our Framework Agreement,” Monahan said. “Any agreement we reach must be shaped by our members’ input and approval earned through our Player Directors.”