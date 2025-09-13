Tiger Woods-Backed Learning Lab Opens In Philadelphia

The Tiger Woods-backed TGR Learning Lab is now open at Cobbs Creek Golf Course in West Philadelphia.

Woods, the legendary golfer, attended the Sept. 8 ribbon cutting.

This facility represents a key part of a $175 million project led by the Cobbs Creek Foundation. The foundation seeks to restore the historic public golf course while opening access to free learning resources.

The 30,000-square-foot Lab is one of only two TGR Learning Labs in the United States. The other is in Anaheim, California.

At Cobbs Creek, middle and high school students can enroll in after-school classes, weekend workshop, and other enrichment opportunities. Areas of education podcasting, forensic science, music production and college and career readiness.

Monday, September 8, 2025 is a day in our history we'll never forget. Watch to see highlights from our TGR Learning Lab Philadelphia ribbon-cutting on the Cobbs Creek Golf and Education Campus. pic.twitter.com/7uFcNEpfaz — TGR Foundation (@TGRFound) September 9, 2025

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker praised the new facility as a place where “we connect our young people to these opportunities, it ignites growth.”

Woods, who attended Stanford before starting his golf career, has emphasized that the lab is meant to offer stability and inspiration. The Learning Lab will be a safe place where neighborhood kids can explore academic and creative interests without cost or barriers.

Mayor Cherelle Parker thanks Tiger Woods as they celebrate the opening of the Smilow Woodland TGR Learning Lab at Cobbs Creek pic.twitter.com/FXiS8VzpgS — Ariel (@ArielSimpson16) September 8, 2025

Beyond education, the lab is part of efforts to improve the surrounding landscape at Cobbs Creek, reduce flooding through wetlands restoration, and build a nine-hole golf course designed by Woods’ design firm.

The golf course project will begin in the coming months.

Earlier this year, Amazon MGM Studios secured the film rights to The Tiger Slam: The Inside Story of the Greatest Golf Ever Played. Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions is expected to partner on the project.

That biopic plans to focus on Woods’s rise in golf, including his professional breakthrough at the 1997 Masters, the historic Tiger Slam, and his ascent from prodigy to global icon.

