Black Excellence: The Obamas Reportedly Set To Produce Tiger Woods Biopic

Former President Obama and forever-first lady Michelle Obama are preparing to bring an upcoming Tiger Woods biopic to our screens through their production company, Higher Ground Productions. According to Deadline, the Forever First couple is “in talks” to partner with veteran producer Irwin Winkler to produce the project.

The film will be based on Kevin Cook’s book The Tiger Slam: The Inside Story of the Greatest Golf Ever Played, which was released in December 2024. The book covers the historical moment in 1997, when Woods won the Masters by the largest margin ever, making him the first Black golfer to win a major championship. The book features stories from those who worked closely with the championship golfer, including his caddie, coach, and some of his competitors.

According to Deadline, Reinaldo Marcus Green, the director of the Oscar-winning film King Richard, is in talks to direct the movie. Since launching in 2018, the presidential power couple’s production company has released numerous films, including the dramas American Symphony and Leave The World Behind. The Obamas also partnered with LeBron James to produce The Starting 5, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the lives and careers of James and other star athletes. Higher Ground Productions was also behind the hit reality dating show The Later Daters, which followed over 50 singles as they navigated the dating world.

Woods was expected to compete in the upcoming Masters Tournament, which will take place in April 2025. However, he is unlikely to make an appearance at the event. The Hall of Famer announced that he recently underwent surgery for an Achilles tendon injury.

“As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured.”

The champion wrote on X.

As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured. This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon… pic.twitter.com/KAVZfcRxlE — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 11, 2025

“I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab; thank you for all the support,” Woods wrote.

No production details or release dates for the film have been announced.

