News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman TikTok Reveal Of Black People In Scotland Has Internet In A Frenzy Black Scottish TikTok is taking over the internet and encouraging new conversations across the diaspora.







While the Black diaspora is vast and can be found almost anywhere, one area’s Black community has appeared relatively under the radar until now.

TikTok has seemingly unveiled the existence of Black people living in Scotland. Although Black people have lived in Europe for centuries, Black Scots have become the latest phenomenon on the internet.

The rabbit hole into the lives of Black Scottish people opened with one TikToker. Torgi Squire initially posted a video complaining about the weather. His accent immediately drew attention, with some hearing and seeing a Black Scotsman speak for the first time.

The comments section rightfully flooded with appreciation and surprise of the man’s national heritage. Some hyped the man up for his melanin and Scottish accent. Others just shared their shock that he is from there.

“I didn’t know we come in Scottish,” exclaimed one user.

Another shared, “This is the FIRST time I’ve EVER experienced this.”

One woman even said, “Hold on now!!!! Beautiful dark skin, locs, AND a Scottish accent?!!? Oh naw, new cheat code unlocked.”

On his newfound celebrity, Squire expressed how Americans often only see their cultural influence in media, but this Black Scottish TikTok movement has others owning the spotlight.

“I’s been a whirlwind,” Squire told The Guardian. “Americans are kept in a bit of an echo chamber by their media, and their only point of reference for Scotland is either Braveheart, [Disney’s] Brave, or Shrek. They don’t seem to have much awareness of the diaspora, particularly when it comes to the UK, which is maybe why they’ve reacted with so much curiosity. But it’s not just Americans. I’ve had comments from people in England too, so there’s still surprise at a [B]lack person with a Scottish accent on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Other Black Scots then shared their own accents and to TikTok, resulting in camaraderie across the diaspora. Across cultures and continents, Black Scottish TikTok also shared how they have similarities to Black Americans, while noting differences such as their slang and delicacies.

The internet became so obsessed that Roy Woods Jr. then interviewed Squire and fellow Black Scots about their community. They all discussed how Black Americans are just finding out about Black Scots’ existence. They both acknowledge how Black culture and history is often slighted in education and media.

@roywoodjr Ran over to Scotland to talk with four Black Scots/Brits? to get to the bottom of this #BlackScottishTikTok stuff. We talked the gift & curse of American cultural influences and how you work to find cultural identity in a country where only 2% of the people look like you. Extended convo on my YouTube RoyWoodJrOfficial Big thanks to @mannyDaphey @WhatsUpKayWhatsUp @starboysoberFitness @GlennFHelen. Thank you to @monkeyBarrelComedy and the Glasgow P.D. for not trippin when you saw me and Starboy out there recording. In the comments let @MannyDaphey know the best spot in the States for the seafood boils. & let Kay know the best state to visit for a first timer to the U.S. #blackscottishtiktok #BlackScottish @Starboy|Fitness @Whatsupkay @Manny Daphey ♬ original sound – roywoodjr

“Media doesn’t show our faces or voices and things like this. So you have no experience of it,” explained Squire. “I couldn’t name one Black Scottish entertainer that has made it big, so to speak in America.”

While appreciating the interest and support from their American counterparts, Black Scots mostly want respect and understanding of their distinct culture difference in the world and within the United Kingdom.

