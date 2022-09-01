TikTok Is Backing New National Cybersecurity Alliance Initiative To Fill the Cyber Workforce Gap

TikTok is backing a new initiative from the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA) to help bring representation into the cybersecurity industry.

This back-to-school season, TikTok has partnered with Cyversity, a nonprofit organization that provide women and underrepresented minorities with scholarship opportunities, workforce development, and mentor programs. Leaning on TikTok’s reach and engagement as well as Cyversity’s vision and efforts, the latest #SeeYourselfinCyber is a movement toward shattering what Cyversity calls the “great cyber divide.”

According to Cybersecurity Ventures, over 3.5 million cybersecurity jobs are unfilled and this new dynamic partnership is offering a variety of learning opportunities and programs.

“TikTok is helping us tackle the need for more cybersecurity professionals, specifically in the disproportionate underrepresentation of women and minority populations,” said Beverly Benson, executive director at Cyversity, according to a news release. “Individuals from underserved communities will be able to receive training for in-demand security roles through this innovative program.”

The National Cybersecurity Alliance is also championing these efforts in its own charge. On Tuesday, Aug 30, the organization announced its launch of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Career Program, which aims to help students search for job positions in security, privacy, and risk, BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported.

“For the cybersecurity industry to ever reach its full potential, the industry needs to find ways of bringing diverse talent into its pipeline,” said Lisa Plaggemier, executive director at the National Cybersecurity Alliance, in a statement.

Alongside TikTok and Cyversity, the NCA is helping to build a pipeline of Black professionals using the empowering mantra “See Yourself In Cyber.”

The social media giant and the Global Cyber Alliance (GCA) are also working together to ensure that everyone makes strong online choices and learns how to defend their digital footprint. They architected a guide called Cybersecurity Toolkit for Individuals and filled it with free tools and resources.

“People get confused about what to do to protect themselves online, but they don’t need to,” said Phil Reitinger, president and CEO of the Global Cyber Alliance. “It’s easy for content creators and families everywhere to make significant strides to protect themselves and their privacy by using the Cybersecurity Toolkit for Individuals from GCA and TikTok.”

Applications for TikTok’s Early Career program will open on Sept 5.