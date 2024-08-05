News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Viral TikTok Video Captures Racist Slurs Hurled At Black Man During Virginia City Event In light of the video making rounds on TikTok, Virginia City officials released a statement condemning the incident.









A TikTok exposing racist comments made at an event in Virginia City, Nevada, has gone viral. City officials have condemned the video, which alleges a white man threatened the Black TikToker with references to a “hanging tree.”

The TikToker, known on the platform as “Uncle Ricky,” garnered over 650,000 views since the clip’s posting on Aug. 2. He documented the insults hurled at him at the Hot August Nights event, later deeming it “racism at its best.”

The video began with one of the racist men flicking off the TikToker, who then prompted him to repeat his alleged words about a “hanging tree.”

“Keep talking. And where is the hanging tree at?” asked Uncle Ricky.

“In your backyard,” responded the man.

The content creator added, “He just said there’s a hanging tree out there to hang people like me.”

Another man, wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, began laughing with the alleged racist. Shortly after, a woman escorted the TikToker off the property, later revealed to be the Firehouse Saloon. However, Uncle Ricky continued to yell about the racism he encountered, but to no avail from those passing by.

“This is what I had to go threw today,” he exclaimed in the caption. “I’ve never felt so humiliating and disrespected in my life.”

According to U.S. Census data, Virginia City is 93.8% white, with no updated information on its number of Black residents. In light of the video making rounds on TikTok, city officials released a statement condemning the incident.

“Earlier this weekend, an incident occurred in which individuals were harassed during an event, and comments were made that were hateful and racist,” wrote the officials, confirmed by ThisIsReno. “We want to make it clear on behalf of the Virginia City Tourism Commission that we find this behavior abhorrent and inexcusable. Virginia City is an incredible historic town with vibrant events and a welcoming atmosphere.

They added, “We stand wholly against any acts of hatred, racism or violence. Virginia City is proud to be a town that invites all individuals, and we are working closely with our merchants and event partners to create a community that is inclusive and open to all.”

According to the KTVN, the Storey County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into the matter. Uncle Ricky has since posted a follow up video, thanking viewers for their support in identifying the perpetrators.

@unclerickyd1 Thanks to all my supporters!!! And everyone that show love. And understood the severity of this video. ♬ original sound – UncleRicky



“I just want to tell everyone thank y’all for all [the support],” he expressed in the TikTok. “Thank you for putting your comments and finding [these people] because this is unacceptable. I [want] everybody to see that racism doesn’t just go on from person to person, racism is in all these little cities and small towns.”

