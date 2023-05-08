The 'Boot Girls' Are Fighting Against the 'Predatory Act' of Booting Cars

Content creators are becoming more and more creative in going viral. The latest sensation is the Boot Girls.

Two anonymous women have gone viral on TikTok (@bootgirlsinbuckhead) by removing boots from cars for much less than established parking companies. Wearing pink and bedazzled masks to hide their identities, the Atlanta natives will save the day by removing a boot from your car for a flat fee of $50, according to WSB-TV. One said the fame and business are unexpected. “It expanded out of nowhere,” one of the women said.

The masked duo said they got the idea after being booted themselves. After searching online for cheaper ways to get out of it, they found ATL Boot Key, a business that sells copies of keys that unlock boots. They bought the key for less than the parking company charged for the removal, and things took off from there. Christian Verrette, who owns Boot Key, says booting is a “predatory act.” “It is holding someone hostage. You are holding someone for ransom: $75, or you cannot go anywhere,” Verrette said.

“I’m just trying to outright eliminate the boot. It is not about business for me. Business has been good, but, still, at the end of the day, my heart is banning the boot.” He feels ticketing is a much better option, however, thanks to Boot Girls, he says he’s sold $50,000 worth of keys.

But can this practice get the anonymous duo or others in trouble? The answer is yes and no. 11Alive reports purchasing a boot key isn’t illegal, but removing a boot on your own is if you’re not licensed, and it generally depends on where a person is in the state of Georgia. The community has to have an existing ordinance that allows booting. If someone wants to enforce booting on their private property, signage must be displayed, and anyone booting cars must have a permit.

The Atlanta Police Department is aware of the new practice, sending out a warning. “Recently, it has been brought to our attention that many motorists within the city are investing in Boot Keys, which is a key used to unlock the booting device.” It continued, “The Atlanta Police Department does not intervene between motorists and private business owners when vehicles are booted in violation unless a criminal matter arises.”