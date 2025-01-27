News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Black Professors School Social Media Users Via ‘TikTok’ University Deemed "Hillman University," more Black professors are joining the online effort to teach everything from history to financial literacy 101 to TikTokers.







Black professors-turned-TikTokers have begun classes for the digital age at “HillmanTok” University.

Many Black professors have started documenting their course offerings through TikTok, allowing users outside the classroom to take part in the curriculum. The trend started with Dr. Barlow, an African American Studies professor, who used the platform to interact with her students on the popular app.

Offering her syllabus, she detailed the course expectations and reading materials they will use throughout the semester. However, TikTokers did not realize Dr. Barlow made the video for her real-life students.

As her videos gained more traction, other Black professors began to follow suit, allowing users to learn more about certain subjects. Some are offering free weekly live classes complete with homework. From history to financial literacy 101 to screenwriting, these teachers are helping students learn while scrolling. “HillmanTok” students now also have an academic advisor to guide them on whose accounts to follow to stay on top of their studies.

Noticing her growing popularity for her actual class, Dr. Barlow then posted a TikTok Syllabus for her atypical online students to follow.

@afamstudies My list for Black Studies changes every year and is limited to time. Although this is not comprehensive, it’s my starting point. Hope you enjoy! ♬ original sound – Dr. Barlow’s Intro to Af-Am

Another TikToker explained how Dr. Barlow’s initial video led to the pattern of other professors lending their knowledge. The user said that the support comes after the 92%, the number of Black women who voted for Kamala Harris, decided to pour into their community and not focus on Trump’s presidency.

“Here’s how it goes, Trump becomes president, the 92% say they are minding their own business,” began the TikToker. “Dr. Barlow posts a video about African American studies and its just for her students. Because we’re starved for community and when Black women tell us to do something we listen, we all ‘enrolled.'”

While Dr. Barlow expressed shock to see users beyond her actual 30-student class tuned in, she now leads the trend across Black TikTok. Now, TikTok University has become an online forum with tens of classes and faux-faculty to teach the Black community despite the political climate.

