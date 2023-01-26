TikToker Who Made a Vegas Pizzeria Go Viral, Surprises a Black Brooklyn Bakery Owner

Nearly a decade ago, Vann created Bakery on Bergen with aspirations to invest in her neighborhood and serve as a role model to kids in the community.
“My mom really took leadership into her own hands in terms of curating a space that wasn’t just for her,” her son, Chi Osse, said during an interview on Good Morning America.
Vann’s friend, Anita Bushell, explained that Vann uses “her extraordinary math skills” within the bakery, where she tutors students.
Also during the interview, Dawn Siciliani, said, “More people need to see women, women of color, single women, mothers that are doing things that are unique to themselves.”
Osse added that his mother is “fierce” and “inspiring.”
“She’s always believed in us,” Osse continued. “When folks tell me I can’t do something or have to wait my turn, even though I know I’m ready, I still go out and do it and accomplish it because that’s how I was raised.”
After welcoming GMA and Lee into the bakery Thursday morning, Vann was not unaware the visit was a ploy to help pump more life into her already impactful business.
Lee, who visited the bakery earlier in the week, told Vann, “Your customer service was through the roof and you had no idea who I was.” It was then that GMA surprised Vann with a $10,000 check from Duncan Hines.
“Shut up,” she said with a huge smile. “Oh my gosh, thank you so much.”
