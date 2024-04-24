by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman TikToker MiriTheSiren Switches To Shake Shack Sponsorship After Chick-Fil-A Dubs Her The TikToker, Miri, is now sponsored by Shake Shack after Chick-Fil-A dismissed the idea of collaborating.









A TikToker deemed MiriTheSiren is moving on to new chicken sandwiches. Despite gaining popularity for her Chick-fil-A food reviews, the restaurant’s refusal to collaborate prompted Shake Shack to offer a sponsorship.

The Tiktoker, whose real name is Miri, explained the switch-up to her account on April 16. She originally tried new meals while using her free employee meal, encouraging her growing fanbase to try certain menu items through her content. However, she later revealed that Chick-fil-A’s corporate office asked her to cease making videos. The company also refused any potential collaborations.

“Since I started in January, I have garnered tens of millions of views,” shared Miri to explain her impact. And it’s been a beautiful experience. I’ve inspired people to try new things at Chick-fil-A. I’ve been able to connect more with my community and the people that I serve because they see my videos. I mean, it has just been a whirlwind.”

She continued, “I was reached out to by Chick-fil-A upper management and PR to let me know that my videos actually break a rule in our employee handbook. I do want to make clear that this rule was in place before I ever started making [videos], and unfortunately, Chick-fil-A is not willing to make an exception for me or collab with me in this case.”

While Chick-fil-A noted that they “loved” her videos and enthusiasm, this positive engagement could not foster a sponsorship with them.

However, Shake Shack offered Miri a partnership to discuss their chicken sandwiches. The rival fast food chain partnered with the young Black influencer to keep up her food review content. In the new video, it appears that Miri has a new go-to chicken spot.

“No exaggeration, this might be the best chicken sandwich I’ve ever had,” the content creator said.

All’s fair in food and brand sponsorships, and it looks as though Shake Shack won this round.