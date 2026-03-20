News by Sharelle B. McNair The Switch-Up: Sen. Tim Scott Preps For A 2028 Re-election Bid After Claiming 2022 Would Be His Last It's a massive switch-up after reaffirming in 2019 that he had no interest in running for political office after the 2022 election season.







South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott (SC), the sole Black elected senator, is seeking re-election for a third term in 2028 after initially claiming he was done in 2022, the Post & Courier reports.

The announcement comes after making a promise on the U.S. Senate floor in 2014, saying he is a firm believer in term limits. He promised to finish out the final two-year term of former Sen. Jim DeMint and then hoped to be re-elected to two full six-year terms. But now that has changed as Scott hopes to take on a higher-profile role to support Senate Republicans’ campaign efforts.

“And I’ll say without any question that as I think about my own reelection in 2028, I think about all the lessons I’ve learned on the campaign trail for all these other candidates, and frankly, even in South Carolina,” Scott told the Post & Courier.

“The more I travel the state, the more I travel the country, the more I realize the important role that we play in the majority.”

It’s a massive switch-up after reaffirming in 2019 that he had no interest in running for political office after the 2022 election season. “I plan to run for re-election, but that will be my last one, if I run,” he said at an event, heard by more than 250 people.

But when asked again during a phone interview if he misspoke, there was another switch-up, saying, “Oh no, no. I meant 2028.”

Ahead of the hotly contested midterm election season, Democrats have an opportunity to take control of the House, putting a major dent in the Trump administration’s agenda. But Scott could have an opportunity for re-election due to past support.

According to WIS10, Scott won re-election bids in 2016 and 2022, receiving close to 60% of the vote both times.

Despite claiming he had no plans to run again, South Carolina Democratic leaders don’t seem to be surprised.

Democratic Party Chair Christale Spain criticized Scott’s announcement, saying, “Shocker! A Republican makes a term limit pledge and then walks it back. Guess that’s what happens when Donald Trump doesn’t want you in his cabinet,” she said.

Leaders feel his switch-up is proof that the 60-year-old senator was long thinking about breaking his promise as a way to keep his position of power in Washington.

Social media users and potential voters seem to agree. “Saw that one coming he needs to keep himself relevant to run for president,” @HenryCabot1960 wrote on X.

Saw that one coming he needs to keep himself relevant to run for president — LodgeTheory (@HenryCabot1960) March 18, 2026

Another user touched on his work as the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), calling it a “disaster.”

He needs to step down as NRSC chair, it’s a disaster. — Heidi (@WaaaaatHappened) March 19, 2026

Republicans seemingly agree, accusing Scott of not taking his role seriously, not making candidate-recruitment visits or fundraising calls, and leaving the responsibility to other committee members.

A veteran Republican strategist even labeled interactions with the committee as “the most unprofessional I have ever seen.”

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