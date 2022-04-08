Timbaland Named TIME’s Web3 Community Initiative’s Second NFT Artist in Residence

TIME’s web3 community initiative, TIMEPieces, has announced its partnership with Grammy Award-winning tech CEO Timbaland as their second Artist in Residence for NFTs.

The project, titled TIMEPieces x Timbaland: The Beatclub Collection, will feature TIME’s first NFT music collection through visual video art created by 14 different artists, inspired by an original beat by Timbaland.

The innovative beats will be created by the hit-making producer in collaboration with his tech music startup Beatclub, an online beat-selling marketplace that connects musicians, music publishers, producers, songwriters, and record labels.

The diverse roster of artists carefully selected to create the visual works for this exclusive collection include ArinaBB, Carlos Luna James, Danny Casale, Daria Klepikova, Ed Balloon, Gavin Meeler, Jasti, Jeremy Cowart, Jesus Martinez, Joanne Hollings, Mike Szpot, Parin Heidari, REO, and Yvette Hammond.

“I am excited to collaborate with TIMEPieces and so many distinct visual artists to bring more exposure to the power of creativity with music in NFTs, and to include Beatclub in the process. The timing couldn’t be better with our Beatclub NFT portal going live in the coming weeks for creators globally to collaborate,” said Timbaland.

TIMEPieces x Timbaland: The Beatclub Collection will debut 252 original pieces at the end of April at nft.time.com for 0.2ETH plus gas. According to TIME’s press release, each minted NFT will contain a surprise selection of 10 beats from Beatclub.

Excited to announce my collaboration with @timepieces and 14 visual artists to bring more exposure to the power of creativity with music in #NFTs, and to include @Beatclub in the process. Let's go! pic.twitter.com/M1Ai4cbnkK — Timbaland (@Timbaland) April 7, 2022

“Timbaland is widely recognized for pushing music and culture forward. As we embark on our first true music NFT experience at TIMEPieces, his leadership as a creator and the great work he is doing with Beatclub made him the perfect partner to pair with artists who could provide their diverse interpretations of his exclusive beat,” said TIME President Keith A. Grossman.

The Verzuz co-creator also gives NFT holders the chance to enter a contest where they re-create the sounds of the Beatclub custom selection to produce a new beat of their own. The winner not only takes home a membership and merch pack from Beatclub but special access to work opportunities with the world’s leading artists and brands.