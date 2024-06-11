News by Daniel Johnson Timothy Hardy To Oversee Louisiana’s Technical Community Colleges Hardy is expected by Landry to bring the leadership required to produce graduates ready to enter the workforce









Timothy Hardy, a Shreveport, Louisiana native, has been appointed by Gov. Jeff Landry to oversee the Louisiana Community Technical System.

Landry appointed Hardy on June 10. He will be in charge of 12 community colleges, which serve 150,000 students and are expected to produce approximately 30,000 graduates each academic year.

As reported by KSLA, Hardy is expected by Landry to bring the leadership required to produce graduates ready to enter the workforce. “I am proud to announce the appointment of Timothy Hardy as the chairman of LCTCS. Having served as an adjunct professor for more than 25 years, he will bring the leadership and background needed to ensure our community college system graduates folks ready for the workforce,” Gov. Landry said. “I look forward to the great work he will do for our state.”

Hardy is a partner at the Baton Rouge location of the Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson law firm, where he specializes in environmental law. He is also a professor at the Southern University Law Center, where he has taught courses on environmental law for the past 25 years. Hardy is also a graduate of the Southern University School of Law, which named him a distinguished alumnus and inducted him into its hall of fame.

Hardy replaces Willie Mount, an appointee of Gov. John Bel Edwards, whose term on the board would have lapsed in 2027. Hardy is also a former top advisor on environmental affairs for former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Roemer, a former assistant secretary for the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality Lands, and a Louisiana Department of Justice division director. Hardy also formerly served on six transition teams for Louisiana governors, both Democrats and Republicans.

As Hardy told KSLA, he is excited about the opportunity, “Changing lives and building our state’s workforce are major impacts of the LCTCS. I am excited and honored that Governor Landry has given me the opportunity to work with the LCTCS Board, the system leadership, and stakeholders around the state during this most pivotal time in higher education.”