Tina Knowles Put Daughters Beyoncé And Solange In Therapy As Children; Here's Why The attentive mother wanted to ensure her girls would grow up close.







Tina Knowles is the matriarch for a reason. The mother of Beyoncé and Solange dived into why she decided to put her daughters into therapy at a young age.

Knowles unveiled that she put the young girls into therapy to work on their sibling relationship. She recalled what led up to the decision in a recent interview with CBS This Morning‘s Gayle King for the rollout of her memoir, “Matriarch.”

The attentive mother wanted to ensure her daughters had the strong bond they currently share together. While the iconic sibling duo have shown up for each other’s projects over the years, their mother’s will fostered this close relationship.

As Beyoncé became a “little star” in the making within Houston, her mother began to notice the separation between she and younger sister Solange. Not wanting the two girls to let fame divide them, Knowles took the then-unusual approach of speaking with a therapist.

At first, relatives expressed concern over the introduction of a therapist into their world. Knowles even shared that the girls’ father, Matthew, also opposed.

“My family was upset, and even Matthew [her ex-husband and children’s father] was not happy. He was like ‘I don’t want any parts of that,’” she recalled during the interview.

When Beyoncé was 12 and joined a singing group, the soon-to-be “Alien Superstar” became annoyed with the younger sibling’s intrusion in her practices. Sensing the potential trouble, their mother began to intervene.

“And I started noticing that she wasn’t protecting her sister, and you know I got a thing about that. I just started seeing this separation, and I said ‘Oh no. Y’all are gonna grow up close,’” Knowles said to Gayle King. “Whatever I have to do to make that happen.”

With her determination, the girls began to speak with a therapist to work out their feelings. Now, the entire Knowles family remains close as they support their Matriarch on her own journey. Knowles’ memoir on her personal upbringing to rise as a mother of legendary entertainers is available now.

