Tina Knowles Reveals Beyoncé Was Bullied As A Child Because 'She Was Very Shy'









Tina Knowles is recalling the “individuality” she witnessed early on in her daughters Beyoncé and Solange, and Bey’s longtime friend and former groupmate Kelly Rowland.

The Knowles family matriarch recently opened up to Vogue about the beautiful differences she saw in Beyoncé, Solange, and Kelly when they were little girls. It was a result of the individuality Knowles instilled in her “three girls.”

The early life lessons helped a young Beyoncé who was “very shy” as a kid due to being “bullied.” But now as the global superstar we all know and love, the “Cuff It” singer can easily mask her shyness when hitting the stage to perform for her devoted fans.

“Beyoncé, she was very shy,” Knowles said in a clip shared to Instagram. “She got bullied a bit.”

“The day that she stood up for someone … she didn’t stand up for herself, she stood up for them,” Knowles added. “I’m getting emotional talking about it. I couldn’t have been more proud of her.”

As for Solange, she has “always been an activist” who would get people to sign petitions. Kelly, who recently went viral for her heated exchange on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival, was the “little peacemaker” of the group.

“Kelly was always this kid that tried to protect everybody,” Knowles said.

The fashion designer and businesswoman elaborated more on the importance of embracing the uniqueness of every child when sharing the video clip on social media.

“Each child is different! But all so special. I believe kids are born with their personalities,” she captioned her post.

“My three girls All handled things very differently. Learn their personalities and respect the individuality. Never compare the negatives , always praise the positive differences and pay attention to the things that you can brag on about them. They love it and it encourages positive behavior.”

