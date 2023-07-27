Tina Knowles And Richard Lawson Call It Quits After 8 Years of Marriage

Beyonce’s mom Tina Knowles is headed for divorce for a second time after filing for divorce from her husband Richard Lawson.

Knowles went to court on Wednesday, July 26 to make the filing and cited their date of separation as Tuesday, TMZ reports. The family matriarch is citing irreconcilable differences as the cause for the split and wants the court to deny any spousal support to Lawson.

Mama Knowles had her name changed to Celestine Lawsn after marrying Lawson in 2015. But now that the marriage is over, she wants her name changed back to Celestine Knowles, the last name of her first husband. Matthew Knowles.

Knowles and Lawson were married for eight years before pulling the plug. They never welcomed any children together but would bring their blended family of daughters together at times. Knowles’s two daughters, Beyonce and Solange, and Lawson’s daughter and son, Bianca and Ricky Lawson.

The pair shared a long history dating back to when they first met while Tina was pregnant with Beyonce. Lawson recalled the 32 years it took for him to reconnect with Tina and the stars would align.

“You were pregnant with Beyonce at the time, and married, so my incredible attraction for you then, could only live in my fantasy,” he wrote next to a photo from their wedding.

“As we remained friends throughout the years, I took great pleasure in observing you become the ultimate mother, especially for your own daughters, but also for the way you care for and nurture women all over the world.”

This is the second divorce for Tina Knowles who was previously married to Beyonce and Solange’s father Matthew from 1980 – 2011. Richard Lawson was married to Denise Gordy from 1978 to 1989 and they welcomed their kids Bianca and Ricky.

