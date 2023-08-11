Beyoncé Is Her Own Competition As Renaissance Tour Earns Almost $500M

Beyoncé has spent the last month reminding us why she is the undisputed Queen of music, and now it seems she’s about to break her own record.

As the Renaissance World Tour continues to sell out arenas across the country, the 41-year-old pop megastar is heading for a $500 million payday, making it the highest-grossing tour by any R&B artist—second to only her own Formation World Tour.

According to Billboard, the success of the global leg of the tour played a significant role in helping the “Break My Soul” singer cement yet another place in history books. The European leg of Renaissance brought in over $150 million alone.

“In exceeding the gross of her own two previous tours, the Renaissance World Tour resets the record for the highest grossing tour by an R&B artist, or any Black artist in Boxscore history,” the outlet reports.

The European concerts for the Formation World Tour and On The Run II, which she co-headlined with husband and rapper Jay-Z, brought in $87 million, making her recent successes more than double her last two.

In May 2023, Forbes estimated that the Renaissance World Tour would sell out all of its dates and have the potential to bring in close to $2 billion in revenue due to soaring ticket prices and outstanding demand to see the singer perform the album live.

“Ticket prices are only going up,” Armen Shaomian, an associate professor of entertainment management at the University of South Carolina, said at the time.

“There are large sections of tickets on Beyoncé’s tour dedicated as B-Hive and Club Renaissance close to the stage, along with some shows where the entire floor level is a standing-room club setting (Stockholm, for example). Such tickets are all sold at a premium. Think of it as a flight having more first and business class seats that are sold at a premium, which pushes up the average fare.”

