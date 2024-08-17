Tina Knowles Finalizes Divorce From Richard Lawson, Actor To Receive $300,000 Lump Sum Payment

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, has officially closed the chapter on her marriage to Richard Lawson. The couple’s discreet divorce has been finalized, with Tina agreeing to a one-time payment of $300,000 to Richard. Court documents reveal the details of the settlement, which resolves all outstanding issues between the former spouses.

The settlement acknowledges that irreconcilable differences led to the irreversible breakdown of the marriage. As part of the agreement:

Tina Knowles will retain : A 2018 Tesla A 2020 Bentley Her book deal with Penguin Random House A one-percent stake in Kirby Beauty Management LLC Furniture, artwork, and properties in Los Angeles and Texas All creative works and ideas developed during the marriage

: Richard Lawson will receive : A 2021 Cadillac Escalade Multiple bank and retirement accounts All funds owed to Richard Lawson Studios Any royalties earned All creative works developed during the marriage His Screen Actors Guild benefits and royalties

:

Richard will exit the marriage debt-free, as Tina has agreed to settle any outstanding credit card balances.

Tina, 70, and Richard, 77, were married on April 12, 2015, but separated on July 25, 2023, with Tina filing for divorce the following day. Since their split, both have been seen enjoying their newfound freedom.

In January, Tina celebrated her birthday surrounded by friends, including Holly Robinson-Peete, Lela Rochon Fuqua, and Vivica A. Fox.