Tina Knowles Is The Ultimate ‘Matriarch’ In Kurt Geiger’s Mother’s Day Fashion Campaign

Tina Knowles, the mother of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, takes center stage in the campaign for London-based Kurt Geiger’s spring/summer 2026 Mother’s Day collection.

The 72-year-old trailblazing matriarch unveiled the pink-themed commercial in a shared post with the brand. The clip features Knowles in a light pink suit opening gifts from her grandchildren, all of which are pink Kurt Geiger purses, of course.

“Proof that Moms don’t have favorites. Just a lot of love to carry,” she wrote in the caption.

The doting grandmother revealed the gifts came from many of her famous grandchildren, even shouting out the “twins,” assumed to be Rumi and Sir Carter. The video highlighted that grandmothers never play favorites, they just get more purses and children to love.

The adorable commercial celebrates the Matriarch author as a public figure in her own right. It puts the elder Knowles in the spotlight for a celebration of mothers across generations.

While being the grandmother to Blue Ivy Carter and her famous siblings and cousins, the woman known by the Beyhive as “Miss Tina” has built her own lane in entertainment. When she’s not on Mother’s Day dates with her grandkids, Knowles co-owns haircare brand Cécred with daughter Beyoncé and showcases her world-famous gumbo at the Houston Rodeo.

The Kurt Geiger collaboration also emphasizes how grandmothers deserve extra love on Mother’s Day. The new collection, features a dazzling pink array of crystal and bright-colored sneakers, totes, heels, and handbag.

The Tina-approved collection is now available on the brand’s website.

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