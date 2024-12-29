News by Mary Spiller Tina Knowles Slams Trolls After Beyoncé’s Halftime Show: ‘You’re So Obsessed… You Cannot Help But Watch And Critique’ Tina Knowles called many of Beyoncé's haters 'obsessed' with the singer.







Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles clapped back on Dec. 27 at some of her daughter’s halftime performance haters with an Instagram post, People reported. Knowles reposted another user’s post that read, “No matter how undeniably talented you are, people will always, ALWAYS, always have some negative ish to say.”

The 70-year-old Texas native Tina Knowles gave her take following Beyoncé’s Christmas Day halftime performance at the Houston Texans-Baltimore Ravens game.

The other user’s post reads, “Irrespective of if you like Beyonce’s music or not, it is PROOF and motivation that no matter how undeniably talented you are, people will always, ALWAYS, always have some negative ish to say. Watching Beyonce made me not care what anyone thinks of me anymore.

“The amount of hatred, and trolling this woman can receive for a FLAWLESS FREAKING PERFORMANCE is unreal to me. The moral of the story is, do you. If Beyonce ain’t worried about the haters, you shouldn’t be worried either. Go be great.”

Knowles reposted the sentiment on her account and added to it in the caption. She called out those who continue to troll her daughter while still racking up the halftime performance views in the meantime.

She wrote, “My sentiments exactly! It is mind-boggling to me that you would take your precious Christmas day and watch a performance of someone you hate and you don’t think has talent so that you can go talk ish about it later,😂.”

The businesswoman continued, “Obviously you are so obsessed with them, addicted to them, and secretly admire them, wish you could be them, that you cannot help but watch and critique and comment and say dumb, ridiculous stuff that makes you look like a joke!!”

Knowles, who was the former manager for Beyoncé’s group Destiny’s Child, told all the haters to move on and watch something else next time if they had so many negative things to say.

She concluded, “I have learned so much from her warrior spirit, of when they go low I work harder. No weapon formed against me shall prosper.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEGEPKBSWf2/?igsh=YWJ0aWJ4eTlpYWRu

Beyoncé performed for a big NFL game; the Texans played the Baltimore Ravens in her hometown of Houston, Texas. The game took place on Wednesday, Dec. 25, and the multi-Grammy-winning artist delivered a hype show that earned the rights to be commemorated by Netflix. The streaming service announced that the “Cowboy Carter” singer will add the 13-minute halftime show to the platform.

