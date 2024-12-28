Record-Breaking Viewing Audience Watched NFL Christmas Doubleheader On Netflix

Netflix is having an amazing year as another new live programming spot has broken streaming records.

According to NFL.com, the Nielson ratings for the doubleheader football games that took place on Christmas (Baltimore Ravens Versus Houston Texans, and the Kansas City Chiefs against the Pittsburgh Steelers) were seen by 65 million viewers during both games. The second game, Ravens versus Texans had a 24.3 million average minute audience, while the first game, Chiefs versus Steelers had a slightly lower 24.1 million average minute audience making them the most-streamed NFL games in U.S. history.

The second game featured homegrown Texas native, Beyonce which brought in over 27 million viewers, according to Nielsen.