Beyoncé Studies Get A Real-Life Lesson As Tina Knowles Visits Vanderbilt University Classroom

A Vanderbilt University course dedicated to the music and cultural influence of Beyoncé welcomed a notable guest this week: the global superstar’s mother, Tina Knowles. Her visit offered students a first-person perspective on the themes explored in the class, which examines Beyoncé’s artistic legacy, historical context, and social impact.

Taught by scholars who analyze Beyoncé’s work as both music and cultural text, the course focuses on the artist’s evolution and her place among other influential women performers. The curriculum traces the history of Beyoncé’s career while situating her recent albums within broader conversations about race, politics, gender, and power. Special attention is given to her four most recent projects and the ways they engage with American history and Black cultural expression, according to The Tennessean.

During her Vanderbilt appearance, Knowles reflected on her upbringing in Galveston, Texas, and her own professional journey, connecting those experiences to the cultural foundations that inform her daughter’s music. She discussed Beyoncé’s latest album, “Cowboy Carter,” which deliberately confronts the often overlooked role Black artists have played in shaping country music.

“We have a history there, and we have the right to enjoy and celebrate that music,” Knowles told the class.

She added that the album arrived at a critical moment, particularly as debates over representation and historical omission continue. “And I think the biggest thing for me is that people got educated,” she said. “I’m really happy that that album came out when it did. The timing was great before all of this erasure. I mean, erasure has been going on forever. But it’s really doubled down right now.”

Knowles also shared personal stories from her life in Texas, including memories of owning and operating a beauty salon, which she described as far more than a business venture. Recalling that period visibly moved her.

“I’m getting emotional about it because it was more than just a business,” she said. “It was a way for us to network, to feel pride, to help each other, and I just have fond memories of that salon. … It was a place of healing.”

The Vanderbilt course is among a small but growing number of university classes devoted entirely to Beyoncé’s work. In addition to Knowles’ visit, the class plans to host other figures central to the artist’s career, including her father, Mathew Knowles, and longtime publicist Yvette Noel-Schure.

