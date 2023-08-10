Executive Coach Alena Conley Offers Radical Tips For Working Moms

Are you an overwhelmed and burnt out working mama? All you can think about is the household chores, performing well at the office, running your business, and making time for everyone and everything else.

Executive Coach Alena Conley advises, “get radically clear about what you prioritize in this season.”

Donning many stunning hats, Conley is a mother of four, a wife, a corporate professional, and a business owner. She has been and always will be active in her life. After receiving the reminder she needed to hear, Conley, the founder of The Reminder Remedy takes pride in not only reminding but guiding high-achieving women to leverage the lives they want to live. Ultimately, it’s all about creating harmony. But how?

Conley suggests that most women are aware of their self-worth and their values. And yet they’re fed up. The FAMU grad and positive psychology practitioner told BLACK ENTERPRISE that the results are on the other side of “undoing the beliefs” of what success looks like for you and “establishing what the true beliefs are and aligning with that.”

A few years back marked the first time ever in human history that five generations have been working together in the same workplace. “But we all value different things. And our work styles are all very different,” Conley explained.

Motherly’s State of Motherhood report: Black mothering in America show that younger Black moms are less likely to feel “burnt out” than their white counterparts when combining a career and motherhood. In fact, they are more likely to describe themselves to be “optimistic” and feel “empowered.” On the contrary, Black moms of the Gen X and older generations are 40% more likely than their white counterparts to choose the word “frustration” to describe balancing work and family.

For both ends of the spectrum, how do we keep our wellness in check?

Black mothers at war

“Black women don’t have time to worry about a glass ceiling. Black moms walk daily on glass floors without support, susceptible to stress cracks,” said award-winning advocate for working mothers. Christine Michel Carter, according to Motherly.

Setting unrealistic expectations is a daunting challenge many working moms face. “We are unwilling to change our perspective on that,” Conley said. Black mothers are continuously at war with navigating a growing career and family such as mental health, family savings and spending, sex and social lives, workforce barriers and undoubtedly—the childcare crisis.

Finding reliable and affordable childcare is not only a pain point for Black moms, but money presents as a pressure for 16% of younger Gen Z/Millennial moms and dominates as the big relationship pressure among 69% of older Black moms. Although Black moms are more likely to head the household, they are 20% less likely than their white counterparts to have a partner to share the load, per the report.

For Conley, the hustle and bustle of work does not come before her family. She mentioned that a lack of attention hinders a child’s development and is detrimental to the community as a whole. “We are actually creating more trauma in our community by not being present for our kids,” Conley said. “We have to start building out these lifestyles that align with the type of mothers and individuals that we want to be.”

Nevertheless, Black moms report having less time to take care of themselves. Only 48% of Black moms get at least six hours of sleep.

Take action

Redefine your story. Conley says it’s important to discover what is inherently already yours. She encourages to learn more about your family history. This will empower you to understand why you are pursuing the dreams or the life you want.

Engage in innergy management. In replacement of time management, innergy management reminds us that we have a finite amount of time. “If I have a finite amount of time, rethinking about where do I really want to spend my time, who do I want to spend it with, and what do I want to spend doing” is essential, according to Conley.

Bring in a seasonal approach to life. A seasonal commitment may have lower stakes than a lifelong pursuit, but it is an opportunity to breathe new life and focus into something you truly value.

Create a morning/evening routine based on what you value. Conley recommends identifying the things that fill your cup and to create habits that gets you closer to alignment. For instance, Conley finds harmony in quality sleep, proper nutrition, meditation, movement, and classical music. What wellness practices elevate you?

Work with a coach. The undoing work is sometimes hard to do alone. How do you choose a coach? “A coach is not supposed to tell you what to do. They are co-creating with you. And so you are the one who is supposed to come up with the solutions and they’re supposed to guide you.” When choosing the right coach or therapist for her, Conley says she likes to listen to recordings and podcasts to ensure that their energy feels right.

Do things in bursts of energy and then have a mindful recharge. Studies show that working in bursts could change your life. When regulated, you will be shocked by the amount of work you can get done in such a short time. And you might not even notice any distractions. Then allocate time for decompression.

