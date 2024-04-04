Entrepreneurship by Janell Hazelwood It’s Not Just A Party: Quick Tips For Young Events Entrepreneurs Nowadays, just putting together a club night at your local hotspot won't make you a heavy hitter in the events and marketing industry









Originally published Dec. 13, 2012

Many party promoters cash in their take from the door admissions or the bar—if they’re lucky. But what about giving people a full experience that will ensure long-term wealth and business success? Nowadays, just putting together a club night at your local hotspot won’t make you a heavy hitter in the events and marketing industry. It’s a good idea to become a brand that offers a multidimensional experience that stands out from the rest.

Take a cue from someone who’s made it happen, Solomon Nnanna. Nnanna and his fellow executives and staff offer marketing, entertainment, and other lifestyle services for clients. With over 15 years in corporate planning, he offers a few quick tips to help you forge success in event planning:

Motivation:

“Never let someone who has never done it tell you it can’t be done. Starting a business is very stressful, and there will be failures along the way, but the level of success you achieve will be determined by how quickly you can pick yourself up, dust yourself off, and keep trucking.”

Relationship-Building:

“Our startup capital came from my personal savings, but because of the relationships we were able to cultivate, Royalty Lifestyle Group remained sustainable and, soon after, profitable.”

Brand Reputation:

“People are more inclined to work with you if they feel you have their best interest at heart. [Their] time is valuable. Be careful with burnt bridges and scorned associates because the business circle is small, and you never know where you might meet again.”

