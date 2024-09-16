Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Tito Jackson, Singer And Guitarist Of The Jackson 5, Dies At 70 Tito Jackson of the Jackson 5 has passed away at the age of 70.







Tito Jackson of the Jackson 5 has passed away at the age of 70.

According to Steve Manning, a longtime Jackson family friend and former Jackson family manager, Tito suffered a heart attack on Sept. 15 while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma, Entertainment Tonight reports. However, an official cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Tito’s sons TJ, Taj, and Taryll took to Instagram on Sunday with a heartfelt post announcing their father’s death and honoring his memory with a series of photos.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson, is no longer with us,” they wrote.

The post continued: “We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being. Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as ‘Coach Tito,’ or some know him as ‘Poppa T.’ Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be ‘Tito Time’ for us.”

“Please remember to do what our father always preached, and that is ‘Love One Another.’ We love you, Pops,” the statement concluded.

Born Toriano Adaryll Jackson on Oct. 15, 1953, in Gary, Indiana, Tito was the third of Joe and Katherine Jackson’s nine children, including superstars Michael and Janet, brothers Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon, and Randy, and sisters Rebbie and LaToya. He was inducted into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 as a member of the legendary Jackson 5 with his brothers. The family singing group achieved multiple No. 1 hits in the 1970s, including ‘ABC,’ ‘I Want You Back,’ and ‘I’ll Be There.'”

Tito is credited with being the driving force behind the creation of The Jackson 5. After Joe Jackson recognized his son Tito’s promising talent as a singer and guitarist at a young age, he formed the Jackson Brothers group in 1964, featuring Tito, Jermaine, and Jackie.

The family relocated to California as their careers skyrocketed. Soon, Michael and Marlon were added to the group, and Tito became a background vocalist and guitarist of what would be known as The Jackson 5. The group rose in fame and signed a seven-year deal with Motown Records as the label’s top act. When the group left Motown in 1975, they were forced to change their name to The Jacksons.

By 1984, Michael left the band and went solo after his classic album “Thriller” won him eight Grammy awards. The Jacksons never disbanded, but Tito did record two solo albums, “Tito Time” in 2016 and “Under Your Spell” in 2021.

Tito, Jackie, and Marlon have kept the group going, performing as The Jacksons, with upcoming concerts scheduled for Oct. 25 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and Nov. 1 in Cincinnati. Tito’s last post was on Facebook, showing him, Jackie, and Marlon visiting a Michael Jackson memorial in Munich, Germany.

“Before our show in Munich, my brothers Jackie, Marlon, and I visited the beautiful memorial dedicated to our beloved brother, Michael Jackson,” he wrote. “We’re deeply grateful for this special place that honors not only his memory but also our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive.”

RELATED CONTENT: Sony Music Acquires Half Of Michael Jackson’s Reported $1.2B Catalog