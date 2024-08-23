Toby Oniyitan Speaks On The Rise Of Stomp Down And Building An Independent Legacy

In the competitive music industry landscape, where major labels dominate the scene, few independent ventures stand out. One such venture is Stomp Down, a music label that’s creating ripples in the Texas music space that Toby Oniyitan co-founded alongside Ezra Averill. Oniyitan, a first-generation Nigerian entrepreneur, went from aspiring lawyer to music mogul, showcasing the vision that drives Stomp Down’s success.

The story of Stomp Down’s co-founder begins with a familiar narrative for many first-generation immigrants: the pressure to pursue a stable, traditional career. “I always assumed I would be a lawyer,” he recalls. “But by my senior year of high school, I realized that whatever I wanted to do needed to be in a creative world. The thought of law school made my head hurt.” This epiphany led him to embrace his passion for music, starting with managing his college friends who were budding rappers. “I was terrible at first,” he admits, “but I was passionate, and I wanted to get better so I could help my friends.”

This passion evolved into something greater when he recognized the potential of partnering with artists rather than just managing them. Thus, Stomp Down was born—a brand embodying the seriousness and commitment required to succeed in the music industry.

“Stomp Down comes from a Houston term that means being serious or willing to go hard for whatever it is you’re passionate about, and that meant the world to me,” he explains.

Stomp Down’s success lies in its ability to identify and nurture talent. The founder’s approach is rooted in a deep appreciation for self-awareness. “I care about how talented an artist is and how knowledgeable they are about their talent,” he says. For him, an artist who understands and can articulate their strengths is one who truly loves their craft. This self-awareness, he believes, is the foundation for an artist’s growth, influencing everything from their image to their efficiency.

Texas, known for its rich cultural music scene, has played a crucial role in shaping Stomp Down’s identity. “Historically, we have one of the most cultural music scenes in rap, and it was all done by independent labels,” he notes. The independent grind, once seen as less glamorous, is something he deeply values. “I love the freedom being independent brings an artist. The rewards are greater because you see everything through from end to end.”

Supporting Black artists and voices is also central to Stomp Down’s mission. The founder dreams of building a roster of Black artists whose wealth rivals that of rock stars from past eras. “I want kids 20 years from now to look up their net worth and see nine figures,” he says passionately. He believes the best way for the music industry to support Black artists is through education—teaching them about money and smart investments to secure generational wealth.

At Stomp Down, creativity is king. The label prides itself on being deeply involved in the creative process while allowing artists the freedom to lead. “We love everything about the creative process,” he says. “We offer ways to improve, but we never try to force things in a direction that’s not natural to the artist.”

This collaborative approach is evident in their work with artists like Monaleo, who has recently seen significant success. “Leo is extremely hands-on with her music and her business. She trusts our opinions, and we spend a lot of time ideating together,” he shares. Their creative exchanges are filled with inspiration, often drawing from a wide range of influences—from Destiny’s Child performances to gospel music.

As with any independent label, challenges are part of the journey. The founder acknowledges the pressure of being solely responsible for the label’s success. “There’s no scapegoat; it’s all on me as the CEO,” he says. This responsibility demands a high level of attention to detail and a strategic approach to hiring. “I have to make good decisions in who I hire because my employees wear several hats—we’re doing the heavy lifting behind the scenes.”

The music industry has evolved since he first started, particularly for independent labels. “When I started, the independent grind wasn’t glamorous, but it was a grind,” he reflects. Despite the challenges, he chose to remain independent, valuing the freedom it afforded him. Now, with the rise of artist-friendly deals and the proliferation of independent labels, his decision seems prescient. He offers advice to others looking to start their own labels, emphasizing the importance of self-sufficiency and striking a balance between independence and partnership with major companies.

Looking ahead, Stomp Down is expanding its footprint with new ventures, including a distribution arm and a recording studio in Houston. “We want artists to have the best quality experience right here in Houston,” he says. This new space will allow artists to record, create content, and distribute their music—all under one roof.

The journey of Stomp Down is a testament to the power of passion, self-awareness, and perseverance. From his early days as a college student managing friends to leading an independent label and making waves in the Texas music scene, his story is one of resilience and vision. As Stomp Down continues to grow, its commitment to supporting Black artists and creating a lasting legacy remains unwavering. For aspiring label owners, his journey offers valuable insights: know your strengths, embrace the grind, and never lose sight of your creative vision.

