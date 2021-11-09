Today's Hot Topic: Wendy Williams Says She's Making Progress Towards Returning to Her Show

On Monday, Wendy Williams addressed her legions of fans on Instagram, giving an update on her health condition after her extended absence from The Wendy Williams Show.

“HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL! As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected. I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready. I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there.”

The show was on hiatus after Williams had health issues related to Graves disease and coronavirus. After having the show’s season debut was postponed three times, producer decided to premiere the show with guest hosts until Williams was well enough to return.

The popular daytime talk show host thanked the show’s production company, Debmar-Mercury, and the television stations for “being so understanding and supportive” during her recovery. She also thanked her fans, writing that she has heard their prayers and comments while feeling their love.

According to The Wrap, ratings for the show have jumped 33% in household ratings the week ending Oct. 24 without Williams heading the show. The Season 13 premiere week garnered a 0.8 rating, up from the previous week’s 0.5.

Leah Remini guest-hosted for four days of the successful return to new shows. The Oct. 18 premiere episode was hosted Devyn Simone, Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister and Michael Yo.

Two months ago, the show’s official Instagram account revealed Williams had tested positive for COVID-19. TMZ also reported that Williams voluntarily admitted herself into a New York City hospital for a psych evaluation. The hospitalization came after the talk show host’s COVID diagnosis was confirmed. Her brother, Tommy Williams, gave her fans an update on his sister’s condition, letting them know she’s pushing through.

According to The Sun, an insider implied that the 57-year-old Williams had also indulged in alcohol before being admitted to a hospital on Sept. 14.

Williams has been transparent about her struggles with drug abuse and ailments like Graves disease, dating back to 1999. In 2017, she infamously passed out during the show’s Halloween episode. That incident was later attributed to dehydration.