Missouri State University football player Todric McGee died at the age of 21, according to a news release from the school.

The safety was a senior and reportedly died on April 19 after sustaining injuries at his residence. Officials state that he died at Springfield Hospital.

Missouri State Mourns Loss of Football Player McGeehttps://t.co/RistaBeyPC pic.twitter.com/MlsT1xM7Mh — Missouri State Athletics (@MissouriStBears) April 19, 2025

“On behalf of the university and our entire department, we want to express our condolences to Todric’s family, friends, and teammates,” said Missouri State Director of Athletics Patrick Ransdell in a written statement. “This tragedy has shaken our football program to the core, and we want them to know we are here to support them in every way possible at this extremely difficult time.”

McGee was just about to enter his fifth season on the football team as the team’s starting safety for the past two seasons. He earned all-conference honors in 2023. The Wichita, Kansas, native graduated from Wichita Northwest High School.

“Our football family is in shock and in mourning at the loss of Todric,” said Bears head football coach Ryan Beard . “We ask everyone to please respect the privacy of his family and our MoState football team at this time as we begin the healing process. Join us in praying for Todric and the people who loved him.”

NBC News reported that authorities said he may have died from a possible accidental and self-inflicted gunshot wound. A spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department, Cris Swaters, told the media outlet that police officers had responded to a wellness check and found McGee at his home on April 18.

“He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, where he later died. This is an active investigation,” Swaters said in an email.

KY3 has reported that, although the death was reported as an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound, McGee’s mother, Stephanie Pope, assured the media outlet that he did not show any signs of depression or any mental issues.

“He wasn’t depressed; there’s no mental issues or anything like that that would make this happen. It’s just a tragic accident, and I just want people to know that you know he’s a good kid.”

