Toni-Michelle Williams Named Grand Marshal of ATL Pride Festival

Toni-Michelle Williams is taking the reigns for Atlanta’s 2023 Pride Festival.

The executive director of SnapCo, an alternative justice organization led by Black trans people, has been selected as one of the Grand Marshall for the equality event, to be held Oct.14 and 15.

SnapCo, officially known as Solutions Not Punishment Collaborative, is dedicated to keeping Atlanta safe and developing safer alternatives to police interference for all residents. Williams has been a founding member since the organization’s 2015 establishment.

The social justice organization is encouraging its “mafia” to join the march and be part of the cause to promote equality in all forms.

In Williams’ duty as grand marshal, the activist will help lead the march as part of the two-day festivities.

“For me, being chosen as a Grand Marshal is more than an honor; it’s a reminder of the power of resilience and unity,” Williams said. “Atlanta Pride represents our unwavering commitment to creating a safer, more inclusive Atlanta. Together, we’re turning dreams into realities, showing up and showing out one fabulous step at a time.”

The community leader was selected out of more than 50 nominees.

“Toni-Michelle embodies those attributes in her tireless commitment to giving voice to Black, Trans and Queer communities,” shared Steven Igarashi-Ball, director of equity & engagement for Atlanta Pride. “Year-round, she is always willing to ‘Show Up & Show Out’ in an effort to advance social justice and equality. Our community is fortunate to have her leadership and advocacy.”

The celebration of this inclusive community is also accompanied by performances from queer artists, such as Saucy Santana. Williams’ participation in this year’s festival seeks to only spread more awareness of the work she is doing for the betterment of Atlanta.

