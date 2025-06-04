Tony Buzbee Gives A Hard Pass On Representing Adult Film Star In Lawsuit Against Zion Williamson

Controversial attorney Tony Buzbee released a statement rejecting adult film star Moriah Mills as a client in her legal pursuit against NBA player Zion Williamson.

According to TMZ Sports, the Texas lawyer stated that Mills reached out to his team about representing her against the New Orleans Pelicans center, but after speaking to her, his firm decided against taking her on as a client. Williamson and Mills have had a contentious relationship, and it’s unclear why she is planning to sue him. But, she definitely won’t be represented by Buzbee.

“A member of our staff spoke to her,” he said. “After review, we declined to take her case.”

“We can’t comment about the details or merits of her claims. As you know, we are contacted by numerous people across the United States daily with grievances. We can’t help them all. Some of those we do take are resolved quietly. A number are filed and litigated, like the $640 million jury verdict we achieved a few weeks back. Only a small few become public.”