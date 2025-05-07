Jay-Z Amends Lawsuit Against Tony Buzbee, Claims He Lost $200M Due To Sexual Assault Accusation

Jay-Z has amended his lawsuit against Jane Doe and her attorney Tony Buzbee, adding that he has lost nearly $200 million after he was accused of being an accomplice with Sean “Diddy” Combs in an alleged 2000 sexual assault.

According to Complex, famed court reporter Meghann Cuniff posted the latest legal paperwork. Buzbee voluntarily dismissed Doe’s suit in February; in March, Jay-Z’s attorneys filed the original defamation suit.

Jay-Z amended his lawsuit against attorney Tony Buzbee and the woman who sued him for rape. This is new: “Buzbee directed employees to edit Wikipedia pages to enhance Buzbee’s image and damage Mr. Carter’s and Roc Nation’s reputations.” https://t.co/IPjJGmh0DY pic.twitter.com/3SEIljMNpD — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) May 6, 2025

The rapper claims he has “lost other contracts in the sports and entertainment space that would have generated revenues of, at least, $20 million,” which would have cost “many millions of dollars” more if the lawsuit didn’t exist. Jay-Z claims he was denied a $55 million personal credit line while his Roc Nation company was passed over for a $115 million loan due to the lawsuit.

“We have agreements to produce entertainment programs for certain sporting events,” stated the lawsuit. “After Mr. Buzbee filed the lawsuit, the media reported that other businesses could end their deals with Roc Nation, and forced one to speak out and address whether these false allegations would end our business relationship.”

Billboard reported that in the amended complaint, Jay-Z’s attorneys claim that Buzbee “directed his employees” to make changes to Jay-Z’s Wikipedia page to make the attorney look good while trying to damage the rapper’s name and his company’s reputation.

“Users with an IP address directly linked to the Buzbee Firm made over 100 positive edits to Buzbee’s Wikipedia page,” according to the updated complaint.

