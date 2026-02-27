Football Analyst Tony Dungy May Not Be Back On NBC’s ‘Football Night In America’

Former NFL player and head coach, Tony Dungy, now a sports analyst on NBC, reportedly won’t be back as a regular contributor on Football Night in America.

According to The Athletic, after being on the football program for 17 seasons, NBC, in plans to shake up the show, could oust the long-time football stalwart. Sources close to the show have speculated that, although no final decisions have been made and Dungy has not been contacted, there is a small possibility that the network could change its mind. But the network wants to make changes.

There is also a chance that Dungy could be given a reduced role or the title of “emeritus,” similar to the roles given to past network analysts Bob Costas and Al Michaels. The network has declined to comment on its plans.

Other analysts and people on the Football Night in America staff include former NFL players Devin McCourty, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, and Rodney Harrison; along with host Maria Taylor; NFL insider Mike Florio; fantasy analyst Matthew Berry; reporter Jac Collinsworth; and statistician Steve Kornacki.

The contracts of several studio analysts expired after the Super Bowl ended, leaving things up in the air regarding who may be brought back or what direction the network is heading for the show.

The 70-year-old Dungy has been involved in football for most of his life and played his collegiate career at Minnesota (1973–1976), then played in the NFL for three seasons (playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, and New York Giants), winning a Super Bowl in 1973 with the Steelers. After his playing days were over, he went into coaching and won another Super Bowl when he led the Indianapolis Colts past the Chicago Bears in 2007. He coached for several teams, including the Minnesota Vikings, the Steelers, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Colts.

Dungy was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

