Ice-T Reveals Reason You’ll See Less Of ‘Fin’ On ‘Law & Order: SVU’ This Season

Although Ice-T has been a mainstay for 20-plus years on “Law & Order: SVU,” the rapper recently revealed that he’ll be seeing reduced screen time this season (Season 27) on the popular NBC crime series.

In a recent sitdown with TMZ, the “New Jack City” actor explains that his reduced time this season is strictly for business reasons. The show’s executives wanted to bring back an old character, Amanda Rollins (played by Kelli Giddish), who had been on the show for over 10 years. She was written off three years ago, making a return this season. It came down to budget: keeping Giddish on regularly and moving Ice-T to part-time for the season.

“It’s just basically business. They brought Kelli back. At the end of the day, they couldn’t keep both of us on both times, as far as budget-wise,” Ice said.

Ice claims he doesn’t mind, as it gives him a chance to pursue other opportunities when he is not working on the show. But he was initially worried it might be the end for him, but producers assured him it was not. So, he is looking forward to returning to the show for its 28th season.

“They said, ‘Ice, we’ll have you come in and out this year.’ Everybody wanted Kelli back. We have new cops. I am not leaving the show. I am more concerned with going to Season 28. This year, they said, ‘Ice, we’re going to work you a little less.’ Everything was cool with me. I understood. I said, ‘Are you getting rid of me?’ They said, ‘No way. We can’t imagine “Law and Order” without you,’” he continued. “I’ve been on this show for 27 years. I am not going to say anything negative about this show. They have taken care of me for so long. I’m trying to get to Season 28.”

Longest running male actor in TV History. Don’t tell me what CANT be done.. 💎 pic.twitter.com/XR4l8wT43a — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) October 25, 2022

The man born Tracey Morrow has been playing the Sgt. Odafin “Fin” Tutuola character since 2001. In 2022, the rapper/actor became the longest-running male actor on a television show after celebrating 21 years as Fin.