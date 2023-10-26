Lifestyle by Jeroslyn JoVonn Tony Parker Makes His Entrepreneurial Debut With French Winery Four-time NBA Champion Tony Parker is adjusting to his retirement by making his entrepreneurial debut as the partner of French visionary Michel Reybier's Château La Mascaronne in Provence, France.











Four-time NBA Champion Tony Parker is adjusting to his retirement by making his entrepreneurial debut as the partner of French visionary Michel Reybier’s Château La Mascaronne in Provence, France.

The French-American basketball star has a natural passion for wine that developed during his upbringing in France. Once he was drafted into the NBA at age 19, Parker brought his love for wine to the States where he was able to build business relationships while playing in the league.

“My coach Greg Popovich was a huge wine lover who has a huge wine cellar so it was a great way to connect with him and to bond,” Parker tells BLACK ENTERPRISE.

It was during his time playing in the NBA that he realized he wanted to go into the wine business once he retired. Parker would do monthly dinners where he would invite “the best castles” for a night of fine dining over wine and champagne and invite them to a Spurs game where he cultivated relationships that eventually led to his current business partnership.

“I always knew I wanted to do that at the end of my career and invest in a vineyard,” he said.

Now as part of his partnership, Parker will be involved with Reybier’s wineries in Champagne, as well as Château La Mascaronne, an iconic estate in the village of Le Luc in Provence. It’s a labor of love for Parker who watched as his peers in the NBA have transitioned from indulging in more hard liquors to embarking on winery ventures of their own.

When it comes to the current season of the NBA, Parker, who won four championships with the San Antonio Spurs, is excited for what’s to come. Especially when it comes to Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama, who he thinks has the potential to bring another championship back to the Spurs dynasty.

“Definitely the best prospect since LeBron James and we’re excited,” Parker said of Wembanyama. “He’s going to be a franchise player for a long long time and I hope he brings a championship back to San Antonio.

Parker’s Château La Mascaronne Rosé retails for $32 with his Champagne Jeeper Blanc de Blancs Grande Réserve available for $75.