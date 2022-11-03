‘The Worst Nemesis’: Tony Todd Was Paid $1,000 Per Bee Sting in Original ‘Candyman’ Film

The original Candyman actor, Tony Todd, is opening up about his hefty payout in exchange for sustaining actual bee stings for the cult classic horror film.

It’s been 30 years since Todd, 67, starred in the original Candyman before returning for two sequels in 1995 and 1999. As the horror flick celebrates its 30th anniversary, Todd recalls the gruesome scene from the 1992 film where Todd’s Candyman kisses Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) with a mouth full of live bees.

“The bees were the worst nemesis,” Todd told ET.

“I had a great lawyer at the time and we got paid,” Todd said. “So I didn’t mind it, I’m going like, ‘Bring it on!’ And it only totaled to 27 [stings].”

Todd credits his amazing lawyer, who negotiated a clause in his contract that garnered the screen star $1,000 for every bee sting.

“I had a great lawyer at the time, and we got paid,” he quipped.

He revealed he was stung a total of 27 times, meaning he received an extra $27,000 just for that scene alone.

The bees were also an issue for Madsen, 61, who is extremely allergic to bees, People reports. She recalls there being “paramedics on the set,” just in case, “which didn’t make [her] feel very confident.”

“But the bees that were on me were baby bees, so they can sting, but they said they are less likely to,” the actress shared. “Then you had to sit for a good 20-25 minutes while [the bee wrangler] vacuums them off you.”

The film was reimagined last year by director Nia DaCosta from a screenplay by Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld. It was ahead of the reawakening of Candyman that Todd made a special guest appearance when he first opened up about the $1,000 bee stings.

“Everything that’s worth making has to involve some sort of pain. Once I realized it was an important part of who Candyman was, I embraced it. It was like putting on a beautiful coat.”