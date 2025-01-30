Too Short’s Big Brother Killed In Botched Robbery Attempt

The older brother of rapper Too Short (Todd Shaw) was shot and killed in an attempted robbery Wednesday morning in East Oakland.

Oakland Police Department Deputy Chief Frederick Shavies said the suspects rammed a car into a marijuana grow house on 49th Avenue near East 12th Street to get inside.

When Wayne Shaw walked outside the store at around 7 a.m., he was shot multiple times. According to The Mercury News, Shaw, 61, died several hours in Highland Hospital.

In a robbery attempt at a cannabis business, the brother of legend Too Short was shot and killed. pic.twitter.com/y5Yqbm7MiI — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) January 30, 2025

According to NBC Bay Area, investigators are unsure if Shaw was the intended target or if was a random shooting. No arrests have been made and police are looking for multiple suspects, according to The Mercury News.

“The suspects arrived to the location,” Oakland police Lt. Gloria Beltran said. “They attempted to force their way into the property. While they were attempting their way in, the victim stepped out, was confronted by the suspects. The suspects fired several rounds at the victim.”

The Oakland Police Department asks anyone with information related to the shooting to call (510) 238-3821 or (510) 238-7950. If anyone has access to videos or pictures in connection with the shooting, they can send an email to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.

Too Short is a beloved hip-hop recording artist who started his recording career in the 1980s after selling cassettes on the streets of East Oakland. He has been a champion of the Bay Area since his inception into the hip-hop world in the late 1980s. The platinum-selling artist, who still records, had a street named after him in East Oakland in late 2022.

