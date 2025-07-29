Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn ‘Top Boy’ Star Michael Ward Charged With Rape And Sexual Assault British actor Michael Ward faces rape charges in London amid his next film release.







BAFTA Award-winning actor Michael Ward is professing his innocence after being charged with rape and sexual assault in London, England.

The British screen star, best known for his starring role in Netflix’s hit Top Boy and Steve McQueen’s Small Axe, was charged with two counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault, London’s Metropolitan Police announced on July 25. The charges stem from an incident in January 2023 involving an unidentified woman.

Ward has since released a statement saying, “I deny the charges against me entirely,” and confirmed that he is fully cooperating with authorities throughout the investigation, expressing confidence that his name will be cleared when the case is finalized, the BBC reports.

The actor is due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court in London on Aug. 28. The Metropolitan Police have extended their support to the woman who came forward with the allegations.

“Our specialist officers continue to support the woman who has come forward — we know investigations of this nature can have a significant impact on those who make reports,” Metropolitan Police Detective Superintendent Scott Ware said.

Other authorities say the charges were filed after a review of sufficient evidence against Ward.

“Having carefully reviewed a file of evidence, the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Micheal Ward, 27, with two counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration, and one count of sexual assault against a woman in January 2023,” said Catherine Baccas, deputy chief crown prosecutor for CPS London South.

“We remind all concerned that proceedings against the suspect are active and he has a right to a fair trial,” she added. “It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Ward’s onscreen performances continue to earn praise from audiences. His breakout role in the 2019 cult hit Blue Story earned him the Rising Star award at the 2020 BAFTA Film Awards. He later portrayed Jamie in Netflix’s Drake-produced hit series Top Boy from 2019 to 2022 and was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the 2021 BAFTA TV Awards for Steve McQueen’s Small Axe.

The Jamaican-born actor also appeared in the acclaimed 2022 drama Empire of Light and will next star in the upcoming U.S. pandemic-era Western Eddington, set to premiere in the UK on Aug. 22.

RELATED CONTENT: Malcolm-Jamal Warner, ‘Cosby Show’ Star and Grammy-Nominated Artist, Dead At 54