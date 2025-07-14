Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Trey Songz Under Investigation For Assaulting Cameraman Hired To Film Event Trey Songz is being accused of physically assaulting a cameraman in New York.







Trey Songz is facing new legal trouble after a cameraman accused the singer of physically assaulting him in an incident reportedly captured on video.

Isaa Mansoor shared video footage with TMZ of a violent encounter with Trey Songz that took place on July 13 at The Ivy in Huntington, New York. The venue owner had hired Mansoor to photograph and film the event, where Songz was allegedly booked to perform.

Tensions flared when Songz allegedly stepped in front of The Ivy’s logo for photos and was quickly surrounded by fans asking for pictures. According to reports, the “Birthday Song” singer grew visibly frustrated as the crowd grew. In the chaos, a woman can be heard yelling at someone before a scuffle breaks out, at which point Songz allegedly turned his anger toward Mansoor, who was filming the scene.

Video footage shows Songz, real name Tremaine Neverson, approaching Mansoor and knocking his camera to the ground. When the venue owner stepped in to defend the cameraman, saying, “That’s my guy,” Songz allegedly snapped back, “I don’t give a f***,” and got in the owner’s face with a clenched fist.

Mansoor claims the singer punched him in the side of the head, slammed him against a wall, and destroyed two of his cameras during the altercation. After the scene cleared, Mansoor called the police and filed a report, prompting an investigation.

He later went to the emergency room, where he underwent a CT scan and X-rays. He says the incident left him with a concussion, severe migraine, and ankle pain, all of which required pain medication for treatment.

This marks the latest in a string of violent incidents involving Songz that have led to legal action. In March, a jury trial date was set for March 2026 in a civil case where Songz is expected to testify in his defense. The plaintiff alleges that Songz and his security team assaulted him after he attempted to rescue his wife, who had reported being held against her will at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on Nov. 28, 2021.

