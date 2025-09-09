Toraya Reid, Sister Of NBA Player Naz Reid, Killed; Boyfriend Arrested and Charged

The sister of Minnesota Timberwolves’ fan favorite Naz Reid has died.

Police officers responding to a 911 call on Sept. 6 found Toraya Reid fatally shot at a Jackson Township, New Jersey, apartment complex.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office has charged 29-year-old Shaquille Green, who resides in Jackson Township, with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

When police arrived at the Paragon Apartment Complex, NBC Philadelphia reported, they found Toraya Reid’s body after she had been shot several times near the exit of the apartment complex.

Officers apprehended Green, who was running from the scene of the crime.

Green was transported to Jackson Township Police Headquarters and is currently being held at Ocean County Jail.

“A subsequent investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Jackson Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, identified Green—who has been in a dating relationship with Ms. Reid—as the individual responsible for her death,” the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

Sending prayers to Naz Reid who’s sister, Toraya Reid, was tragically shot and killed last night in New Jersey.



Praying for Naz & his family during this tough time 🙏 pic.twitter.com/85l907EjDI — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) September 7, 2025

NBC Philadelphia reported that Toraya Reid, who lived in Jackson Township, was with Naz Reid at a youth basketball camp less than two weeks ago at Hoop Group headquarters in Neptune.

“She was in the building, smiling on the sideline, helping out. And then, you know, a week later, you just hear about this. And it’s just sadness,” Hoop Group’s James Cooper told the media outlet. “I just have nothing but pain for the family and what they’re going through right now.”

Naz Reid was born in Asbury Park, New Jersey, and went to Roselle Catholic in Union County. He played collegiately at Louisiana State University for a year before declaring for the NBA Draft in 2019.

Although he wasn’t selected by any team, he signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he won the Sixth Man of the Year Award in 2024.

