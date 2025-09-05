NBA Opens Probe Into Kawhi Leonard’s Controversial Endorsement Deal

After an investigative story by journalist Pablo Torre stating that the Los Angeles Clippers may have skirted salary cap rules regarding an endorsement contract between Kawhi Leonard and a company that Clippers owner Steve Ballmer had a large investment in, the National Basketball Association (NBA) has stated that they are looking into the possibility that the franchise committed any wrongdoing.

According to The Associated Press, Torre stated that the endorsement deal that Leonard signed did not require him to do anything to receive payments from a company named Aspiration Fund Adviser, LLC, a sustainability services company. The company filed for bankruptcy this year after Aspiration’s co-founder, Joseph Sanberg, pleaded guilty to federal charges of wire fraud. Torre stated that there is no record of Leonard doing any endorsing publicly.

There was a $28 million endorsement contract between Kawhi Leonard and Aspiration. The contract was inked after Lenard signed a four-year, $176 million extension with the Clippers in 2021. However, Torre discovered that Ballmer invested $50 million in Aspiration, and a $300 million partnership was announced in September 2021.

The NBA stated Sept. 3 that it will investigate if the contract between Leonard and Aspiration allowed the Clippers to circumvent league salary cap rules.

“We are aware of this morning’s media report regarding the LA Clippers and are commencing an investigation,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said.

Yet, the Clippers have denied trying to circumvent league rules and stated that they ended their relationship with Aspiration after two years, following the company’s default on its contract.

“Neither the Clippers nor Steve Ballmer circumvented the salary cap,” the Clippers said. “The notion that Steve invested in Aspiration in order to funnel money to Kawhi Leonard is absurd. Steve invested because Aspiration’s co-founders presented themselves as committed to doing right by their customers while protecting the environment.

“After a long campaign of market manipulation, which defrauded not only Steve but numerous other investors and sports teams, Aspiration filed for bankruptcy. … Neither Steve nor the Clippers had knowledge of any improper activity by Aspiration or its co-founder until after the government initiated its investigation.”

