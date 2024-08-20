NJ Bus Driver Arrested After Beating Passenger Who Allegedly Spat On Him

After a passenger allegedly spat on a New Jersey Transit bus driver, the driver purportedly retaliated by beating the man, and both the driver and passenger were arrested. The incident was caught on a passenger’s mobile phone.

According to RLS Media, the bus driver was seen on video taking down the individual after a confrontation at the front of the bus. The fight occurred in Newark, NJ, and a video clip posted to social media shows the bus driver, identified by the New York Post as Toron Walker, telling passengers at the front of the bus to back up as the man stands in Walker’s face. When the other passengers moved out of harm’s way, the confrontation ensues as one of them yells out, “What you gonna do?” In that instance, Walker is then seen striking the individual.

Walker continues to pummel him, and the man falls to the ground as the other passengers try to yell for the bus driver to stop, no one intervenes, and Walker is heard saying, “You f**ed up. What the f**k is wrong with you? You want to spit?” He continues to punch the passenger in the head multiple times before the video clip ends.

Bus driver absolutely demolishes a passenger after the man allegedly spit on him in Newark, New Jersey. The driver could be heard directing people to the back of the bus to keep them out of harm’s way before he started walloping on the man. It is unclear what happened… pic.twitter.com/qezySafvbo — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 19, 2024

The New York Post reported that in a statement to the media outlet, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé stated that the incident took place at Court Street near Broad Street, and police officers boarded the bus to stop the fight. Both men were charged with aggravated assault.

NJ Transit also released a statement in response to the incident.

“This matter is currently under investigation, and we’re unable to comment on any specific details at this time. We don’t condone any form of assault aboard any of our vehicles or within our facilities,” a NJ Transit spokesperson said.

“We can confirm that our driver was assaulted prior to the altercation. We want to take this opportunity to remind everyone that assaulting a transit employee is a serious offense and can result in a fine, jail time, and/or a ban from riding the transit system.”

The passenger reportedly didn’t suffer any serious injuries.

