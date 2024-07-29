Simply Pure Trenton, Black-Owned Cannabis Dispensary, Opens In New Jersey

Simply Pure Trenton, an entirely Black-owned cannabis dispensary based in New Jersey, opened its doors July 27. Founded by vanguard husband and wife Scott Durrah and Wanda James, Simply Pure specializes in healthy alternative edibles.

Although Simply Pure just opened, James and Durrah are not new to the game. Before the idea for the space was conceived in 2010, the couple launched Apothecary of Colorado, the “first Black-owned and veteran-owned dispensary” in the country, per AfroTech.

According to the business’ website, Durrah drives the creation of unique products, utilizing his skills as a former executive chef to produce high-quality edibles in a market that is saturated with typical dispensaries.

Taking the service learned in Denver, which includes storefront and delivery options, the couples’ vision has finally expanded to Ewing, New Jersey, just outside Trenton, the state’s capital.

Simply Pure is a 6,000-square-foot brick-and-mortar dispensary, supported not only by James and Durrah but Tahir Johnson, acting president of the Minority Cannabis Business Association.

Simply Pure Trenton has followed the trailblazing footsteps of the apothecary in Colorado, becoming one of the very first Black-owned “social equity businesses awarded an adult-use cannabis license in New Jersey.”

“This is more than a grand opening,” Johnson said. “It’s a meaningful step forward as we cultivate equity in the New Jersey market and beyond. As someone who has endured the harsh effects of cannabis prohibition multiple times throughout my life, it brings me great joy to supply my community with accessible, legal, and high-quality products. Furthermore, I’m excited to create jobs for those in my community who want to join us on this journey to creating change.”

“With his passion for his community, family and creating generational change, Tahir [Johnson] is the perfect person to lead Simply Pure Trenton as we expand outside of Colorado for the first time,” James said. “This is the beginning of our mission as we strive to partner with more social equity licensees and help those impacted by the War on Drugs redefine the U.S. cannabis industry.”

The New Jersey storefront carries many of the popular cannabis brands such as Garden Greens, Wana, Miss Grass, and Hamilton Farms, but the store also houses an extensive section of quality Black-owned brands such as Mudd Brothers and Butacake, according to its website.

