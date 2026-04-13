Travel and Leisure by Jeroslyn JoVonn Toronto’s Culture, Connection, And Mass Crowd Appeal Set The Global Stage For Mass Events Amid uncertainty in the U.S., event planners are increasingly turning to globally appealing, diverse destinations like Toronto, Canada.







Event and meeting planners navigating uncertainty in the U.S. are increasingly exploring new destinations for large-scale events. For those seeking a city rich in culture, community, and global appeal, Toronto—Canada’s largest city—stands out as a top choice.

As the fourth-largest city in North America and one of the most diverse in the world, Toronto delivers the vibrant, cosmopolitan energy of New York City without the same high costs or crowded streets. Whether hosting a corporate event, conference, or convention, planners will find a strong mix of hotels, dining, and local experiences that make it easy to draw attendees and drive engagement.

With a special focus on how Toronto serves as an ideal backdrop for events of all sizes, BLACK ENTERPRISE toured hospitality venues in the Queen City. These downtown Toronto hotels and event venues deliver prime locations, diverse options, and elevated luxury for events of any size.

The Chelsea Hotel

Canada’s largest hotel, the Chelsea Hotel, is investing heavily to attract large-scale events following its 50th anniversary. With 1,600 rooms across two towers, the property is undergoing major upgrades, including a $25M renovation completed in 2024 and a $60M overhaul underway in 2025. With a new conference space launched in 2024, flexible event venues, upgraded meeting facilities, and a $2.3 million Wi-Fi investment, the Chelsea is equipped to host everything from executive meetings and large conferences to weddings and galas.

New additions like Deck 27—a rooftop pool and fitness space—along with refreshed dining, tech-enabled check-in, and family-friendly amenities further elevate the guest experience. Guests benefit from updated rooms, a prime downtown location, on-site dining, and offerings suited for both business and extended stays. The hotel also partners with nearby attractions, giving guests exclusive discounts with their room key, a premium feature that adds extra value for families and event attendees.

SixtyEight

Located on the 68th floor of Scotia Plaza in the heart of Toronto’s Financial District, SixtyEight offers a refined, elevated event experience with stunning 360-degree views of the city. Perched on the 68th floor of 40 King West, the venue delivers breathtaking panoramas that set the stage for unforgettable gatherings.

Its main event space, Cirrus, provides an elegant setting for weddings, corporate events, and galas, while the exclusive tenant lounge hosts weekend cocktail receptions for 200–250 guests. For more intimate gatherings, five upscale boardrooms accommodate groups of 4–8, and private dining rooms, available on weekday evenings, pair chef-driven cuisine with sweeping views of the CN Tower and Billy Bishop Airport, creating a truly memorable experience.

Nobu Hotel Toronto

Nobu makes its Canadian debut with Nobu Hotel Toronto, a 36-room sky-high retreat offering luxury, tranquility, and world-class service in the heart of downtown Toronto’s Entertainment District. With a discreet, access-only entrance, a signature yuzu-ginger scent welcoming guests in the lobby, and state-of-the-art finishes throughout, the suite-style hotel rooms and private residences offer an elevated, ultra-luxe setting for planners looking to bring refined elegance to their events.

Inspired by Toronto’s cultural diversity, Nobu Hotel Toronto brings a local twist to its signature experience, blending iconic dining, bespoke service, and thoughtfully designed spaces. Rooted in the Japanese philosophy of Shiawase—celebrating happiness and well-being—the hotel weaves wellness into every detail, from locally sourced in-room amenity bars to fitness offerings like Technogym equipment, Peloton, and Lululemon gear, a private Pilates studio, and in-room spa experiences.

For events, the property delivers a true Nobu experience, with options ranging from cocktail gatherings in the Nobu Villa to curated dining, private dinners, and full-scale buyouts. Planners who book 50–60% of the hotel’s rooms receive complimentary access to restaurant space for meetings and private dining.

Hotel X

With its sleek glass-and-steel facade, six acres of landscaped gardens, and curated art installations, Hotel X offers a tranquil escape in the heart of downtown Toronto. Blending modern design with lush green spaces and sweeping views of the city and Lake Ontario, it delivers a refined, contemporary luxury experience for both guests and eventgoers.

The hotel hosts year-round events across more than 17 venues, featuring over 60,000 square feet of versatile indoor and outdoor space. Paired with upscale accommodations, state-of-the-art amenities, and a detail-driven events team, it provides an ideal setting for seamless, high-end gatherings. Additional amenities for guests to indulge in include four standout restaurants, versatile event spaces, and expansive wellness offerings, including tennis, fitness, and a full-service spa. The experience is rounded out with private theatres, a lively arcade and kids’ center, a heated rooftop pool, and a striking photography gallery, all set within historic Exhibition Place and complemented by house car service.

Waterworks Food Hall

Far from a typical food hall, Waterworks Food Hall showcases Toronto’s diverse culinary scene inside a restored 1800s heritage space, featuring 15+ vendors serving everything from ramen to stuffed naan to rasta pasta. More than a dining destination, Waterworks blends historic architecture with vibrant gathering spaces—from casual lunches to cocktails at speakeasy Civil Works, ranked among North America’s best bars. With two soundproof event venues accommodating up to 2,000 guests, on-site catering, and a striking suspended art installation by Canadian artists, it stands as a dynamic hub in the heart of King West.

For planners looking to keep attendees engaged beyond the conference, these standout restaurants and wellness spaces reflect the vibrant energy of downtown Toronto and offer the perfect setting for memorable off-site events.

Queens Harbor is a standout downtown hotspot, serving bold Mediterranean and Asian cuisine in a sprawling 23,000-square-foot space. With an interactive sushi bar, three cocktail bars, and Canada’s largest retractable rooftop patio overlooking the river and the CN Tower, it delivers a high-energy dining experience from day to night.

The Hamptons Restaurant offers an intimate, ever-evolving dining experience in the heart of Little Italy. Led by Executive Chef Rachel Chartrand, the weekly rotating menu turns each visit into a curated culinary journey, where every dish tells a story. Set inside a cozy, candlelit brownstone-style space, guests are welcomed with a drink, guided through a one-of-a-kind menu, and immersed in a personalized experience—from the open kitchen to the outdoor dining area—where no two nights are ever the same.

Portland Square is a multi-level dining hub on King West, home to Primadonna, Honey Chinese, the Portland Room event space, and the upcoming Rodeo Dive country bar. Each spot delivers a distinct experience under one roof—with a seasonal rooftop bar to top it off.

Host a refined dinner at Lyla Toronto and experience Mediterranean flavors through beautifully crafted, locally sourced dishes. With its elegant ambiance and standout brunch featuring bottomless mimosas, it’s a go-to destination for elevated dining. The executive chef may even stop by to greet you!

Host a lively group event at Oche King West, a premier adult game venue in King West. Connect over drinks while enjoying fun, engaging moments and a menu featuring British-inspired, Canadian-made favorites. Featuring tech-enabled dart booths, shuffleboards, and a stylish private karaoke room, it offers a fun, flexible setting for meetings, parties, and unforgettable social gatherings.

Start your day with a culinary adventure from Culinary Adventure Co. at St. Lawrence Market. Enjoy VIP early access, explore Old Town with expert guides, and indulge in 18+ breakfast tastings—including Toronto’s iconic peameal bacon sandwich. Sip your coffee while meeting the artisans behind the flavors and hearing the stories that bring the market to life—perfect for a memorable group experience.

NRG Haus offers a refreshing wellness escape with contrast therapy, functional mocktails, and an alcohol-free social setting—ideal for a quick reset during a business trip. Guests can unwind in a high-capacity sauna designed for circulation and deep relaxation, or recharge with an immersive cold plunge featuring temperature-controlled tubs and LED-guided visuals for focus and breathwork. The experience is elevated at the Functional Mocktail Lounge, where nutrient-rich blends support recovery, hydration, and mental clarity, helping guests restore balance, inside and out.

When hosting in Toronto, encourage attendees to explore the city’s top attractions with a special offer or pass, as there’s always something to do. Take in skyline views from the CN Tower, dive into immersive exhibits at Arcadia Earth, or visit renowned museums like the Aga Khan Museum, Bata Shoe Museum, and Royal Ontario Museum for a truly memorable experience.

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