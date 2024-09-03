News by Sharelle Burt First Black Female Police Superintendent Of Toronto Suspended For Helping Black Officers Cheat For Promotions Does she have a point?







Toronto’s first Black female police superintendent was demoted after admitting to helping other Black officers cheat to get potential promotions, the Chicago Defender reports.

An investigation found that Stacy Clarke played a “lead role” in “extremely serious” misconduct concerning a scandal in 2021. In 2023, the police superintendent admitted to taking pictures of confidential interview questions and sharing them with six Black candidates seeking sergeant positions. Clarke labeled her actions “a desperate effort to level the playing field” during a sentencing hearing in May 2024.

“I felt at the time that (the six officers) did not have a fair chance in this process, and my own history and experience of racial inequity compounded this feeling,” she said.

Tribunal adjudicator Robin McElary-Downer released a statement, calling Clarke’s action “non-negotiable.” “Honesty and integrity are non-negotiable character traits of a police officer. Superintendent Clarke’s actions demonstrated both were absent,” McElary-Downer said.

According to the Toronto Star, Clarke pleaded guilty to seven counts of professional misconduct under Ontario’s police legislation in 2023. As a high-profile sentencing hearing, a light has been shone on racial diversity within Canada’s largest police service, resulting in debates surrounding whether Clarke’s actions were justifiable.

Former president of the Jamaican Canadian Association (JCA) and supporter of Clarke, Audrey Campbell, says nothing happens when you follow the rules. You can talk about the fairness of systems. You can talk about the rules. No substantive change has ever been accomplished by following the rules that the system made,” Campbell said.

“One man’s criminal is another man’s freedom fighter,” she said.

Following the hearing, Clarke said she was “just very disappointed and very sad about it” after the high-ranking official learned she had been demoted to inspector for two years. Speaking directly to reporters, Clarke said she will be taking some time to process everything. “I’m going to take some time with my family and will let it go through and think about what the next steps will be,” she said.

Stacy Clarke just now, leaving Toronto police headquarters, saying she is disappointed with the two-year demotion and requirement that she reapply for the rank of superintendent. Says she’s taking some time to consider next steps. No official word yet on appeal. pic.twitter.com/ezbQQZ5LE4 — Wendy Gillis (@wendygillis) August 28, 2024

Her defense team claims the demotion is harsh and should only last a year to 18 months. They also feel she should get her job back and not have to reapply. While the adjudicator said Clarke’s conduct “undoubtedly shook the confidence and trust the public had in her,” she was labeled as a “rock star,” which led to an “admirable career.”

The Toronto Police Service shared sentiments similar to those of McElary-Downer but stood by the outcome, noting that department leaders should be held to the “highest standard,” admitting that the department should do a better job with the diversity of all ranking officers. “We acknowledge this case brought forward a number of issues that the Service is addressing,” Chief Myron Demkiw said.