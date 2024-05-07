Drake’s Security Guard Shot At Toronto Home

A shooting has been reported at the home of Canadian hip-hop superstar Drake, and a man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The alleged shooting took place after 2 a.m. on May 7 outside the Toronto home of Aubrey “Drake” Graham. An X posting by the Toronto Police Operations stated that the victim who was shot was a security guard stationed outside and that he had been hospitalized. The alleged shooter fled the scene in a vehicle.

The security guard suffered serious injuries, but none were life-threatening, and he remains in the hospital. Duty Inspector Paul Krawczyk described the shooting as a driveby, and there are currently no suspects or descriptions of the shooter or the vehicle at this time.

This shooting took place after one of the biggest battles on record over the past week, which saw Drake going back and forth with Compton-bred lyricist Kendrick Lamar. With Lamar’s latest release amidst the beef, “Not Like Us,” there is a Google Maps photo of Drake’s residence on the cover art. Krawczyk did not comment on what the motive may be, but he did state that authorities would consider speaking with United States investigators.

Although that picture appears on the cover, Drake has been known to expose his location as well. On one of his records released in 2021, “7 a.m. on Bridle Path,” he reveals where his home is located.

The inspector stated that Drake’s team is cooperating with the investigation, but it is unclear if Drake was present when the shooting took place.

KTLA has reported that the neighborhood, The Bridle Path, where his 50,000-square-foot estate is located, is an upscale neighborhood in Toronto where there are several multimillion-dollar mansions.

On May 5, Drake dropped the latest diss record, The Heart Pt. 6.

