Tory Lanez’s Last Chance At Appealing Conviction Rejected

Daystar Peterson, known to the world as Tory Lanez, has lost his chance to have his sentence either reduced or thrown out when the California Supreme Court refused to hear arguments levied by Lanez’s attorneys from the recording artist’s trial regarding Megan Thee Stallion getting shot in the foot in 2020.

According to AllHipHop, in an attempt to get his conviction overturned, the state’s highest court rejected the appeal petition filed. This was the Canadian’s last chance to reverse the decision made by a California jury in December 2022, when they found him guilty after being charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possession of a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Lanez was sentenced in August 2023 and appealed the decision.

In November, a three-judge panel of the 2nd District Court of Appeal rejected the appeal in a 46-page decision that stated that Lanez’s assertions of prosecutorial misconduct were baseless. The court ruled that no reversible error was found in the trial judge’s decisions. The California Supreme Court upheld the court of appeals’ decision, meaning the prison sentence handed down to Lanez stands.

The “Luv” rapper was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot on July 22, 2020, after a party at Kylie Jenner’s house in California. During the trial, Megan Thee Stallion testified that Lanez shot a gun at the back of her feet and told her to dance as she walked away from an SUV they were riding in. The two musicians, a friend, and a bodyguard had just left a party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home.

Before being sentenced, Lanez was facing up to 22 years in prison and possible deportation back to his native Canada.

He is currently serving his sentence at the California Men’s Colony. In an incident that took place last year, he was stabbed in prison and hospitalized with serious injuries. Lanez was reportedly stabbed 14 times, and both lungs had collapsed.

