Attorneys for Tory Lanez File Motion to Bail Him Out As They Aim to Appeal 10-Year Sentence

The never-ending saga of the Tory Lanez/ Megan Thee Stallion shooting has added another element. Reports have stated that the attorneys for Lanez have filed a motion to bail him out of jail as they appeal his sentence.

According to HipHopDX, court reporter Meghann Cuniff, who has been following the case since it started and has been a source for everything Lanez/Megan-related, has updated the masses once again. She has stated that a “bail on appeal” motion has been filed on behalf of the convicted recording artist.

In a post that the reporter placed on her X account, formerly Twitter, she updated the masses on what steps are now being taken in the case that has continued to captivate the music world. The next court date for the issue will occur next week on Sept. 5.

Ask and ye shall receive: Tory Lanez’s lawyers appear to have filed a motion to bail him out of jail as he appeals his judgment and sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. I don’t have a copy yet, but there’s a docket entry yesterday in the case file.

The hearing will be in front of Judge David Herriford, the same judge who oversaw the trial and gave the Canadian artist the 10-year sentence.

Currently, the 31-year-old is not in the general population while in prison. He has been placed in the “administrative segregation unit” in Los Angeles County Jail. He is only allowed out of his cell for two hours daily.

Lanez is only granted three hours of fresh air each week during his mandated recreation time. He is also being checked on by jail staff every half hour.

Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, was convicted in December 2022 for shooting Texas-bred rapper Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Pete. A jury found Lanez guilty of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

The “Luv” rapper was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot on July 22, 2020, after a party at Kylie Jenner’s house in California.

